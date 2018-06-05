If you're already familiar with healing crystals, you might know amethyst chiefly for its association with better sleep and vivid dreams. While this popular purple stone is well-suited for your nightstand, its soothing, all around positive properties make it a great pick for traveling, too. "By shielding your spirit from negative energy, amethyst ensures that you will have a safe and peaceful journey," Askinosie says, adding that you meditate with it every day, even after your trip ends, to keep those chill out-of-office vibes alive in your heart.