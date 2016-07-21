Story from Movies

The Best Threesome Scenes In Movies & TV

Threesomes — everyone has them. Okay, well, not everyone, but some people do! Sure, the practice is still somewhat taboo in movies and TV. But plenty of series and progressive films are flirting with the good ol' ménage à trois.

As TV viewers move farther and farther away from the big five networks, they're watching more cable and more streaming platforms. What does that mean? More sex scenes. And not just sex scenes, but creative sex scenes.

Before you start petitioning for a Threesomes category in your Netflix queue, let's take a look back at some of our favourite scenes from the Hollywood three-way hall of fame. Because, two may be a party, but three's always a crowd...pleaser.

Oh, and it should go without saying that what follows is extremely NSFW.
Orange Is the New Black

Maybe the most surprising, and strangest, threesome on this list. But any threesome that leaves Luschek unsatisfied is okay with us.
House of Cards

Ah, the classic "let's seduce the bodyguard" method. The oldest trick in the threesome book...?
American Psycho

With Christian Bale filming himself boning two prostitutes and explaining why Phil Collins rules, this might be the most bonkers threesome on this list...
A Clockwork Orange

...but Stanley Kubrick's Beethoven-on-speed three-way comes in at a close second.
Vicky Cristina Barcelona

What happens when a lost twentysomething comes between an artist and his tumultuous ex-wife in Spain? Two words: darkroom threesome.
Savages

When Blake Lively and her two gorgeous, weed-dealing lovers test out some new bud, things heat up in the, um, heat of the moment. Looks like that strain was good for the libido.
Wild Things

What's a better way to celebrate a successful money heist than popping champagne all over your naked bodies and having steamy three-way sex in a motel?
Y Tu Mamá También

When best friends Julio and Tenoch meet the enigmatic, carefree Luisa, their sex lives get interesting — with some unfortunate consequences. (Not all threesomes can end in laughter and a cigarette.)
Zoolander

For such really, really, ridiculously good-looking people, they sure know how to have a really, really, ridiculously odd three-way/orgy. #BlameItOnTheTea
Threesome

College is a confusing time for many. When one woman is assigned to live with the gay man she's in love with and the roommate he's in love with (but who is trying to woo her), sex happens. Many times.
The Dreamers

Michael Pitt plays an American film student who meets a French brother and sister involved in an incestuous relationship — and soon joins in. This is not your classic American-in-Paris story line.
Game of Thrones

Sex and Game of Thrones — well, any HBO show, really — go hand-in-hand. Though GoT features a ton of boot-knocking, this three-way between Theon Greyjoy and two women takes the cake. A ton of foreplay leads to a climax that Greyjoy did not see coming.
Gossip Girl

Was there anything more controversial on television than the three-way between Hilary Duff, Penn Badgley, and Jessica Szohr? (That's a secret I'll never tell. XOXO)
Spring Breakers

What happens on spring break doesn't necessarily stay on spring break. This scene takes the debauchery MTV advertised to a whole new level. Because, spring break fo'ever.
On the Road

Kristen Stewart plays Jack Kerouac's sexually charged teen character, Marylou, who pleasures both of her male peers — sometimes at the same time, sometimes while traveling, and sometimes in bed.
True Blood

Really, any of the threesomes in True Blood could be included here, but this one between Alcide, Rikki, and Danielle takes the cake.
Nip/Tuck

You know how in high school you'd bring in a third to spice up that loving relationship? No? Maybe underwear piles were just a Nip/Tuck thing...
