Could You Make It Through These Survival Movies?

Off the bat, I can tell you this: I definitely would not come out alive in any of these survival movies. But maybe you're made of sturdier, more practical stuff than I. Maybe you were raised learning how to build fires and hike instead of watching TV and reading too many books, like I was. I've come to terms with the fact that if a zombie apocalypse transpired, my utility would be nil.
Maybe I could learn some useful skills from watching enough of these survival movies. We've culled the most intense movies about people boldly facing the elements, and occasionally succeeding. To add another layer of discomfort to your viewing experience, many of the movies are actually based on true stories (we'll indicate which ones).
Get ready for journeys into the Alaskan winter, swims among sharks, and snakes on planes. These are the most intense and downright awe-inspiring survival movies around. As Madonna put it, sometimes you make it through the wilderness.