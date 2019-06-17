Story from Beauty

The Best Spa Breaks In The UK

Georgia Murray
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: South Lodge Spa & Hotel
With far-flung travel becoming more affordable and easier to access (hello, £250 flights to New York from London), there's something so indulgent about a staycation - not leaving the country suddenly seems like the most luxurious thing you can do.
And with good reason; the UK's best hotels have given their spas a facelift, with high-tech treatment rooms, deluxe pools and sumptuous eaters making for the ultimate overnight stay for those in need of some TLC.
If you're looking for a secluded spot in one of the big cities, or heading to the countryside for some out-and-out nature, there's a luxury spa for you. Click through to see our pick of the bunch.
Related Stories
The Best Spa Treatments In London
London's Most Extreme Facials
London's Best Brow Bars

More from Skin Care