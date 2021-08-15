The Best Skincare Products Under £5, According To A Beauty Editor

Contrary to popular belief, great skincare doesn't have to cost the earth. While luxury products may have their place in your beauty routine, there are a handful of affordable buys that beauty editors and dermatologists can't get enough of — and they deserve just as much recognition as their high end counterparts.
In 2021, cheap doesn't mean second-rate. Thanks to brands like The Inkey List, The Ordinary and Florena, products are formulated with buzzy skincare ingredients such as vitamin C, retinol and hyaluronic acid, and have been developed alongside some of the very best experts in the business.
So what's worth your money? Refinery29's beauty editor whittles down the affordable beauty products you need to try ASAP.
