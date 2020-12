Are Reusable Cleansing Pads Any Good? Here’s What A Beauty Editor Thinks

Cleansing cloths are also a great option. "Cotton muslin should be biodegradable but it always depends on how it's been treated and what it has been combined with," says Olivia. "Anything that is mixed with 100% natural materials is going to be better for the environment than mixing with a non-biodegradable material such as polyester. Our Sasawashi Cloths, £12 , are made from a combination of washi (essentially paper) and kumazasa, a type of bamboo that grows abundantly in the highlands of Japan," says Olivia. "They are woven in a way which creates little loops that help lift dirt and grime from the skin and gently exfoliate without harming the delicate skin barrier." Sasawashi is also naturally oil-absorbing and antibacterial. "The bonus is that they are the size of a normal flannel, so you can double them up for exfoliating your body, too," adds Olivia. "With regular washing and good care, these cloths should last for years."