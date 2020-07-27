Here's the deal: It takes something extra-special for beauty editors (who test products on a daily basis) to get hyped, and immediately after this arrived at my doorstep, I opened it up in record speed, Christmas morning style. Later that night, I eagerly scooped out a nickel-sized amount and applied it to my skin. Granted, I haven't been doing a full beat since I've been quarantining, but let me tell you – every morsel of foundation, mascara, and blush was dissolved within seconds. While other cleansing balms I've tried feel like I'm applying Crisco to my face, this fruity one transforms to a silky oil upon contact, and also smells like a pleasant tropical beverage.