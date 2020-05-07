Eating under lockdown has been weird. Lunch (for many) has gone from being a high street afterthought to a slog; banana bread and sourdough are quintessential Instagram fodder and every meal (and subsequent washing up) has to be planned – at least to some extent.
But all the time indoors has brought a new lease of life to our home cooking. As it's easy to get bored of the same tried and tested pasta sauces, we thought we'd bring together the favourite meals we've discovered (and rediscovered) during lockdown. With more time than ever, some have gone on to try things they've never dared. For others, the priority is ease, comfort and minimal trips to the shops. Some are healthy, some decidedly not so. Either way, these are the recipes we can vouch for.