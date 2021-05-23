15 Chic Plant Pots For Every Kind Of Plant Parent

What would we do without houseplants, eh? Our spaces would be duller, our air wouldn't be as clean and we wouldn't have the joy of managing to sustain some life other than our own.
But every houseplant needs a home. Luckily, there's a world of planters and plant pots out there for every size of plant, every room (no matter how big or small) and every price point.
Ahead we've selected just some of our favourites to spruce up your already life-giving plants. After the emotional support they've given you in the last year, they deserve it.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.