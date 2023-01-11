Get These 7 Soon-To-Be Viral Perfumes Before TikTok Sells Them Out

If TikTok is anything to go by, everyone's a trailblazer. Slippers just so happen to be this season's coolest shoe trend, while hooded dresses are reigning supreme. But when it comes to things you can wear, nothing has gone viral quite like perfume.
Take Maison Francis Kurkdjian's Baccarat Rouge, for instance. Amassing an enormous 285.6 million views, it's so intoxicating that one influencer hints that smelling it is like having an out-of-body experience. Then there's Phlur's Missing Person, said to reduce people to tears (in a nice way).
It feels great to be in the know. There's something personally affirming about being chased down the street by someone who simply must know what fragrance you spritzed on this morning. But with viral status often comes a worldwide sell-out, and that's no fun at all.
If you're on the hunt for a new perfume that'll turn heads and establish you as a serious trendsetter, let Refinery29's beauty editor friends point you in the right direction. Here are the shiny new fragrances that are so good, everyone is bound to start talking about them sooner or later. Get them while you can.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission.