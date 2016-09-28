If you're into smells, you'll have noticed the constant stream of scent launches and the ever-expanding celebrity perfume lines of late – believe me, as a beauty editor my desk is buckling under the weight of bottles – but the past few months have offered us a number of particularly refreshing releases to get excited about.
As autumn arrives, it's out with the fresh and zesty scents and in with something woodier or warmer. Earlier this month, Louis Vuitton released its first perfume in 70 years and Charlotte Tilbury added to her fast-growing product range with the sultry Scent of a Dream.
For Christian Louboutin's first foray into fragrance, the shoe designer created three scents which embody three unique scent personalities: heat of the night, provocation, and desire, while Christian Dior added to an already impressive fragrance collection with Miss Dior Absolutely Blooming in August.
If you're in the market for something new for the autumn months, click on for our roundup of the best new fragrances now that summer has gone...
