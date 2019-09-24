10 Incredible Films You Need To See This Autumn

Every year, for two glorious weeks, the BFI London Film Festival takes over the city in a celebration of all things cinema, spotlighting its buzziest established and emerging talent.
Running from 2nd-13th October, LFF gives directors, actors and us mere mortals the chance to rub shoulders in screening rooms throughout the capital, where movie lovers will be able to catch everything from intimate foreign-language arthouse flicks to glossy big-budget Oscar contenders.
While equality in Hollywood still has a long way to go, the festival is continuing its efforts to address gender balance within the industry, emphasising the importance of women behind the camera with female filmmakers accounting for 40% of the whole programme, and 60% in competition. And as if you needed any other excuse, some screenings, including Our Ladies and Rocks (ahead) have special £5 tickets available for 25-year-olds and under.
Here are the 10 films not to miss...