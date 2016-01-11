15 Places You NEED To Move To

It’s easy to fall into a holiday rut — returning to the same tried-and-true spots again and again. But if there’s one way to shake the travel funk, it’s to venture to an under-the-radar, small town, in a far-flung country. Choosing where exactly to head though, well, that can be tricky. Do you select a beach oasis or a bustling area with actual shops and hangouts?
Well, Airbnb is here to help. The San Francisco-based company has rounded up a list of neighbourhoods that are experiencing not only massive growth (based on the number of folks booking rentals in the area), but also provide culturally enriching experiences for tourists looking for more a unique adventure. These 15 enclaves run the gamut from an urban getaway in Hamburg, Germany, to a busy arts district in Mexico City. Consider your next trip booked.
Well, Airbnb is here to help. The San Francisco-based company has rounded up a list of neighbourhoods that are experiencing not only massive growth (based on the number of folks booking rentals in the area), but also provide culturally enriching experiences for tourists looking for more a unique adventure. These 15 enclaves run the gamut from an urban getaway in Hamburg, Germany, to a busy arts district in Mexico City. Consider your next trip booked.