20 Hotels That Were Made For Instagram

Plenty of us tend to be over-sharers on social media. We Instagram our avocado on toast for the second time in a week just because we can. We snap a #FWIS to brag about new shoes. And, if/when we get around to doing house chores, we share a picture of a perfectly made bed just so everyone knows we can do it.
But, there are some things you choose to Instagram and there are others you have to Instagram. All 20 of these sublime hotels fall into the latter category. Filters, Whitagram, VSCO cam, witty captions — bring it on. These are just too good not to share. From crazy-beautiful infinity pools to whimsical structures galore, click through our gallery to admire some of the most photo-worthy hotels on the planet.