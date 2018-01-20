In 2017, we saw some real progressive changes in the ways women both wear and perceive their hair. Natural hair was finally celebrated on the red carpet, many celebs went shorter than ever before, and hairstyles (and the prices for them) stopped being so damn gendered. We're ready for a full-blown revolution — which means it's time for men to hop on board.
"I wish more men liked to switch it up, but it just hasn't been in the cards," Mèche stylist Aaron King reports from L.A. But that hasn't stopped him, and many more stylists, from easing their clients into fresh lengths, shapes, and styles as we enter the new year.
Maybe you, or someone you know, needs a fresh 'do — so we checked in with the pros for a look into what 2018 holds for men who want to break out of the mould and try something different, whether that's going long, embracing their natural texture, or just trying a new neckline. (Baby steps are okay, too!)