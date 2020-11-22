'Times like these' have been going on for so long now that we're having to find new ways to bring little sparks of joy. As we enter the strangest holiday season we've ever known, drinks parties, dinners and festive gatherings are hovering somewhere between hugely unlikely and hugely irresponsible. So what can you do to inject that sense of party and fun into your life? Glassware, baby!
Nothing can make you feel more infantile than drinking white wine from a mug. Likewise, nothing can make you feel fancier than sipping one of your eight glasses of water per day from a particularly chic tumbler. So step into a world beyond Ikea glass sets – your future self will thank you.