From navigating our tantrums as toddlers to helping us through our personal and professional heartbreaks as adults, is there anything the mums in our lives don’t do for us? That’s why it’s so essential to get your mum (or favourite maternal role model) a gift that’s significantly more inspired than your average paperweight or funny calendar this holiday season. We’ve found all the best gifts for mums that won’t find themselves topping her white elephant pile at work or laid to rest in the back of your childhood home’s china cabinet. Instead, we’ve picked only the cream of the top from brands like Anthropologie, Mansur Gavriel and Papier, all priced under the £100 mark.