You've probably heard the rumours that, as Millennials, despite being more than comfortable talking about sex in pretty graphic detail, are actually having less of it than when our parents were our age.
First of all, gross.
Second of all, in between insomnia and anxiety - who's got the time? Maybe our Millennial libidos are just too distracted by all the other stuff we've got to deal with.
How's about we have a go at fixing that? Whilst there's little in the way of medical help for the [female] libido, there have been a few studies into which foods can help get you stimulated.
Read on to find out what you can eat to potentially give your sex life a bit of arousal...