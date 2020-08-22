These Are The World’s Favourite First Dance Wedding Songs

Though weddings welcoming up to 30 guests have been permitted in England since 15th August, they won't be featuring the traditional first dance. That's because under government guidelines, dancing remains prohibited at weddings "due to the increased risk of transmission".
But if you're hoping to tie the knot in 2021 – which is expected to be a massive year for weddings because so many have been postponed due to coronavirus – the oh-so-romantic first dance may well be possible again.
Either way, it's interesting to check out new research revealing the most popular first dance songs on Spotify.
According to jewellery.co.uk, which analysed the most popular wedding playlists on the streaming service, the song which appears on the most first dance playlists is "A Thousand Years" by Christina Perri.
It's a beautiful song which became familiar when it appeared on the soundtrack to The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1.
Close behind are "Amazed" by country band Lonestar and John Legend's perennially popular soul ballad "All of Me". Adele's cover of "Make You Feel My Love" and two Ed Sheeran slows – "Perfect" and "Thinking Out Loud" – also make the top 10.
Nathan Amery of jewellery.co.uk notes that "your first dance song can define the first moments of marriage and will be a trigger for the rest of your married lives".
"Be sure to stay true to you and your partner and your past together, but most of all don't forget to have fun and show your personalities," he advises. "You will recall your first dance for the rest of your lives so make your song choice a memorable one.”
Check out the top 10 first dance songs on Spotify below.
1. "A Thousand Years" by Christina Perri
2. "Amazed" by Lonestar
3. "All of Me" by John Legend
4. "Marry Me" by Train
5. "At Last" by Etta James
6. "Make You Feel My Love" by Adele
7. "Perfect" by Ed Sheeran
8. "Can't Help Falling in Love" by Elvis Presley
9. "Thinking Out Loud" by Ed Sheeran
10. "You Are the Best Thing" by Ray LaMontagne
