5 Of Our Favourite Fashion Moments From Girls

The end of a TV series always leaves us feeling exhausted, especially when its one that resonates so deeply. As we say our goodbyes to Girls' cringe-worthy, anxiety-inducing moments, we're paying homage to the true unsung hero of the show: its wardrobe.
Every outfit seamlessly and subtly (almost to a fault) defines each character, further elevating their personalities. And as the show progressed and highlighted the complexities of being a woman, the clothing accurately reflected that. What makes the show’s wardrobe lovable though, is how easy-to-copy and relatable it really is — thought each episode, we just imagine ourselves exactly what they are while sweating it out at the corner bodega or stepping into a coffee meeting for a role we weren’t ready to play. Often disheveled and seemingly haphazardly thrown together, the looks feel attainable, and achieve an aesthetic that celebrates the normal girl who is working through her career with limited money and time.
Ahead of the series finale, we're remembering five of our favourite looks — ones that don't just represent pivotal moments from the past few years, but also ones that we could easily emulate.