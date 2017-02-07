Boasting over 1.2 million active shops and £1.1 billion in gross sales in 2013, Etsy isn't just some dinky arts-and-crafts site — not by any stretch of the imagination. Consequently, navigating its inventory can feel overwhelming, even if you know exactly what you want to shop. Take jewellery, for example: Weeding through a seemingly endless number of rings, necklaces, bracelets, and earrings can feel like a trip down the rabbit hole.
Of course, it helps to have knowledgable and experienced online shoppers (why, hello there) to walk you through the retailer's best jewellery offerings. Ahead, we're extolling the virtues of ten bookmark-worthy sellers. We're also sharing our favourite pieces — ranging from raw-cut diamond rings to sleek, metal chokers — to shop at each boutique. Go ahead and cross "supporting small businesses" off your to-do list.