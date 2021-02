11 Email Newsletters To Suit Every Type Of Inbox

It's not just that we're feeling the effects of a year's worth of anxiety and our attention span is shot (although this is true). If you're anything like us, you're probably also feeling the weight of Too Much Stuff. The internet is a wonderful place, with something to appeal to every interest and impulse. Equally, the internet is overwhelming and confusing because there is so much of it. The next writer, next recipe, next idea, next inspiration is always just one more click away.