Why This Skin Expert Wants You To Be Careful When Using The Ordinary

"We may often read an article, align with it to a degree and decide that is our skin type or skin condition. As a result, we may purchase products that might not be good for us." If you don’t have the time or budget to visit a skin therapist or dermatologist , and self-diagnosing is your only option, try and see your new routine through before switching things up again. "If you’re using products you’ve bought, try them for 28 days or so and take pictures in between to see whether your skin is showing a difference," said Jennifer. "We all want miraculous changes and to see a difference yesterday, but it’s important to remember that marketing is a really clever tool when it comes to selling products. The longer term you commit to a skincare routine, the better."