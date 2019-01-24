29 High Street Beauty Products Actually Used By Experts

That’s why, when an expert lifts the lid on a brilliant beauty product that won’t leave you unable to pay your rent this month, you listen – and stockpile it. Ahead, find 29 high-street products, from makeup and skincare to hair and body, that the very best in the beauty business actually buy for themselves.
Sara Hill, professional makeup artist
"My favourite kind of brow pencil is a skinny pencil with a firm formula and a twist-up mechanism. NYX’s Micro Brow is perfect for creating really fine, feather-stroke hairs to fill in any gaps in the brows. It gives you perfect but also natural-looking definition. There’s a fantastic shade range too."
"I’ve recently discovered H&M’s lipsticks and I already love them. They’re creamy and soft but still long-lasting, and feel expensive on the lips. My favourite shade is Cream Chestnut; a gorgeous warm taupe."
"Bourjois Healthy Mix Foundation is the first low-cost foundation that I feel really gets skin tones right. It’s hydrating, easy to apply and the formula blends and builds easily. Plus, it’s the perfect base to add a drop of oil and illuminator to, for your 'yoga skin' glow."
Jack Baxter, hair colourist and stylist
"I love this spray as a pre-styling volumiser; it’s great for achieving lots of volume in the hair but it helps keep it feeling clean and fresh too, with no sticky residue. It protects the hair too."
"This is a great, budget-friendly way to add smoothness and lustre to the hair, plus it protects hair from damage. By using a couple of drops pre-shampoo, it acts as a mask on the hair if it’s particularly dry. Otherwise, you can use it sparingly on damp or dry hair as a finishing product to add shine without weighing the hair down."
"This is still my go-to hairspray for every occasion. There’s nothing like it. It perfectly fixes hair in place but is super easy to brush out, leaving the hair weightless. And it packs loads of shine!"
Dr Justine Kluk, London-based consultant dermatologist
"This is a really effective remedy for smoothing hard, cracked skin on your feet, containing 25% urea. I suggest applying the balm once daily for a couple of weeks, then reducing to twice weekly for maintenance. For best results, apply after a bath or shower when the skin is still soft, massage firmly into affected areas for two or three minutes, and then pop on a pair of socks to increase absorption."
"This is a perfect daily moisturiser for acne sufferers on a budget. It’s non comedogenic, which means it won’t block your pores, and as an added bonus it contains SPF50 to help reduce your risk of sunburn, skin cancer, dark spots and wrinkles."
"This is probably the best lip balm I’ve found for persistently sore or chapped lips. It relieves discomfort almost immediately and leaves lips super soft. I have found it particularly helpful for my patients who are taking the acne medication isotretinoin as cracked lips are a very common side-effect of treatment."
Ami Streets, London-based manicurist
"This is the ultimate top coat. The formula, which is thinner but so much easier to apply than other pro nail brands, definitely lives up to its namesake and gives nails a super glossy crystal shine in a snap. Nails are touch dry in moments and protected fast with a wet look finish. The UV-absorbers in the ingredients also mean nail colour looks as vibrant and fresh as when it was first applied. It's my go-to choice for my nail kit."
"This award-winning base coat is a cult nail product. The rubberised formula acts as a 'sticky tape' for any nail polish you apply, not only creating a smooth base for application but also ensuring a longer-lasting paint job. Another staple that's always in my session nail kit."
"This is a super moisturising hand cream with a combination of shea and cocoa butters, and sesame oil with added vitamin E. I love that the formula contains all natural ingredients with no parabens or sulphates, making it an ideal choice for those who are more conscious about their skincare. The formula is hydrating, absorbs quickly and keeps hands feeling soft, supple and smooth all day."
Francesca Abrahamovitch, celebrity makeup artist
"One of my favourite trends at the moment is a glossy eyelid, which I love to create using glitter as it has a slightly stronger, more striking finish. I love COLLECTION’s Glam Crystals Face and Body Glitter, in gold or silver, gently pressed across the lids and diffused out onto the temples. This is a really beautiful and nice alternative to regular eyeshadow."
"With the colder weather conditions upon us, my clients are always looking for a good quality fake tan that won’t irritate dry skin. I cannot recommend this enough. It really complements your natural skin tone for a naturally luminous glow while acting as a body moisturiser. It also doesn’t have that strong fake tan smell, which is always a bonus!"
"These drops allow you to customise your base shades for a seamless finish. Forget stocking up on multiple shades of your foundation for each season! When I’m creating a bespoke shade, I add one drop at a time and then test on my client’s jawline to ensure a natural match."
Lisa Laudat, professional hairstylist & makeup artist
"For good-value haircare, I always recommend PRO:VOKE to my blonde clients as it is the ideal range to help people maintain their colour and salon finish at home. The price point means it is accessible to most women and the products actually work – you can see a noticeable difference to the hair after using it just once. The silver shampoo helps cool blondes to tone their colour in just one wash thanks to its violet pigment."
"My makeup must-have is definitely mascara. I really love the recent trend of coloured mascara as you can use it at any age and tailor it to your skin tone too. Brands such as NYX offer a great range of colours for less than a tenner. If you have dark skin then purple looks amazing. If you have brown eyes you can make them pop with green mascara, it also looks great with blonde hair."
Patrick Wilson, hairstylist and Color Wow artistic director, Europe
"Whether you love or loathe it, the smell of the classic Elnett hairspray is nostalgia in a can. What’s great about this hairspray is that it brushes out easily, so when I’m working on set I can rework the hair again and again."
"Dream Coat really is a game changer. It is the secret behind the glass hair trend. I love the mirror-like shine you get from this product and the movement it still gives the hair. Unlike some heavy serums and gels that weigh the hair down, this spray is weightless but still gives you that swish that everyone wants."
Dr Sarah Tonks, cosmetic physician and founder of The Lovely Clinic
"I like this lip product because it contains urea, so it's great for chemically exfoliating dead skin from lips."
"This is great post-chemical peel or on dry skin, knees and elbows and just generally anywhere that needs serious hydration."
Dija Ayodele, aesthetician and founder of Black Skin Directory
"This is a low dose, easy to understand and apply retinol. It helps to reduce the appearance of hyperpigmentation and stimulates collagen, plumping the skin. As well as this, it exfoliates for smoother, brighter skin. It's very good quality for a small price-tag.
"This is good for all skin types prone to blemishes, as zinc is a healing mineral. It's ideal to add a layer of soothing moisture post-cleanse or post AHA exfoliation and before leave-on products. It's great for refreshing skin on flights, too."
Dr Ewoma Ukeleghe, medical and cosmetic doctor, skin expert and founder of SKNDOCTOR
"I’m obsessed with this when it comes to removing makeup, and sometimes I use it as a toner, because it isn’t stripping. If I’ve put a ton of retinol on my face, I find it helps to calm my skin down."
"This is super cheap but it’s a good, simple moisturiser. I’d recommend it for those with normal, sensitive and dry skin types. Even potentially oily, because it comes in a lotion and a cream. The lotion would work better for those with oily skin. I’d suggest using it both morning and evening but I feel like it isn’t compulsory to use a night cream, unless you’re going crazy with the AHAs."
"I have lizard-like body skin but this is everything. I find it works best if you use it twice a day, especially before bed, which is when I get the most out of it."
Val Garland, makeup artist
"I’m obsessed with this. I use it on myself because I’ve got no eyelashes. I kid you not, it's incredible. With one stroke, it lengthens and curls at the same time."
"There are many tools on the market when it comes to making eyebrows look fuller, but there’s a brilliant tool from L’Oréal called the Brow Artist Micro Tattoo 24H Eyebrow Definer. It’s an angled brush but it has three prongs on it and it’s like microblading without the pain or the price tag."
