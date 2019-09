How Top Dermatologists Take Care Of Their Own Skin

This got us thinking: Dermatologists spend their days recommending products and performing treatments on others, but how do they care for their own complexions? To find out, we tapped six of the industry’s top pros to get the lowdown on their personal skin-care routines . You’ve heard us rave about some of their groundbreaking skin-care lines, but now we're delving deeper. And, after learning about their regimens, it's no wonder they sport flawless visages.