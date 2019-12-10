Christmas provides the perfect opportunity to spoil the ones we love but that doesn’t mean we aren’t allowed to treat ourselves as well. With months of browsing and IRL shopping leading up to the big day, sneaking in a few gifts for ourselves along the way has become part and parcel of the festive shopping experience.
Rather than feeling sheepish about our personal purchases, we’re embracing 'self-gifting' for the world to see. From designer knitwear to arts and crafts classes, click through to see what team R29 are buying for
themselves this Christmas.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article we
may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions
please reach out to us.
