Many of us start the new year with the best of intentions, joining the gym, keeping a journal, finally booking that teeth-cleaning we’ve been putting off for six months. Another favourite resolution often made by millennials is to read more.
Getting back into the swing of things after the festive season may have seen your January reading goals fall by the wayside, but if you're hoping to pick up a book this February, this list is exactly what you're looking for.
Whether you're searching for an emotion-filled memoir or a disturbing dystopian novel, our list of new reads will be sure to keep you entertained on busy morning commutes or those dark winter evenings when scrolling through Netflix just won't cut it. Scroll through to take a peek at what R29 staff are reading this month.