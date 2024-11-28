ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Beauty
ADVERTISEMENT

16 Black Friday Perfume Deals That Even A Beauty Editor Can’t Resist

Jacqueline Kilikita
Last Updated 28 November 2024, 7:00
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Photo: Courtesy of Carolina Herrera.
Whether you’re looking to stock up on your signature scent or want to try something new ahead of 2025, this week’s Black Friday perfume deals are guaranteed to pique your interest. 
From viral fragrances like Prada Paradoxe and Burberry Her to more niche offerings that are sure to garner compliments, there are some impressive discounts to be had — and many of them are available right now.
There’s even better news: This year, we’ve taken the chore out of trawling the internet for the best savings, so read ahead to expand your perfume wardrobe or bag a special gift for a loved one.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
DashDividers_1_500x100

Lookfantastic

Lookfantastic is the place for designer perfume this Black Friday, with many brands up to 50% off. Our top pick would be Prada Paradoxe Eau de Parfum 30ml, now £55.20 thanks to a 25% discount. With creamy neroli and warm amber, it’s equal parts cosy and fresh. Carolina Herrera’s Good Girl Eau de Parfum 30ml won’t be around long at £55.25, and don’t miss out on the TikTok sensation that’s YSL Libre Eau de Parfum 30ml, now £51.75 following a 25% discount. You can also expect price cuts on Sol de Janeiro, Tom Ford, Mugler, Marc Jacobs and Giorgio Armani.     
Prada
Paradoxe Eau De Parfum 30ml
£55.20£69.00
LookFantastic
Carolina Herrera
Good Girl Eau De Parfum 30ml
£55.25£65.00
LookFantastic
Yves Saint Laurent
Libre Eau De Parfum 30ml
£48.30£69.00
LookFantastic
Sol de Janeiro
Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist 90ml
£17.97£24.00
LookFantastic
Marc Jacobs
Perfect Eau De Parfum 50ml
£66.75£88.97
LookFantastic
Giorgio Armani
My Way Eau De Parfum 30ml
£46.90£67.00
LookFantastic

The Perfume Shop 

There are almost too many fragrances to choose from at The Perfume Shop but we’ve whittled it down to the must-haves. There’s a whopping 50% saving on Burberry Her Eau de Parfum 50ml. Originally £95, it’s now £47.50, which makes it cheaper than the 30ml version. For those utterly obsessed with Armani Si Eau de Parfum, the 150ml bottle is now £124.99, down from £160. And you’ve seen it all over TikTok: Narciso Rodriguez For Her Musc Noir Eau de Parfum 50ml is half-price at £49.99. You’ll also spot savings on Gucci Flora Gorgeous Magnolia Eau de Parfum Spray 50ml, Givenchy L'Interdit Rouge Ultime Eau de Parfum Spray 80ml, and a handful of Ariana Grande fragrances.
Burberry
Her Eau De Parfum Spray 50ml
£47.50
The Perfume Shop
Giorgio Armani
Si Eau De Parfum Spray 150ml
£124.99
The Perfume Shop
Narciso Rodriguez
For Her Musc Noir Eau De Parfum Spray 50ml
£49.99
The Perfume Shop
Gucci
Flora Gorgeous Magnolia Eau De Parfum Spra...
£89.99
The Perfume Shop
Givenchy
L'interdit Rouge Ultime Eau De Parfum Spra...
£108.99
The Perfume Shop
Ariana Grande Fragrances
Lovenotes Vanilla Suede Eau De Parfum Spra...
£54.99
The Perfume Shop

Space NK

At Space NK, a number of fragrances will be up to 20% off. If you’re curious about TikTok-famous PHLUR, now is the time to try it: There’s 20% off R29-adored Vanilla Skin Eau de Parfum, now £79.20. Both Glossier You Eau de Parfum 50ml and Glossier You Doux Eau de Parfum 50ml (which smells a lot like Le Labo Santal 33) also come with a 20% discount, and Byredo, Jo Loves, Maison Margiela and Escentric Molecules are included in the mix, too. 
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Phlur
Vanilla Skin Eau De Parfum 50ml
£79.20£99.00
Space NK
Byredo
Rose Of No Man’s Land Eau De Partum 100ml
£176.00£220.00
Space NK
Maison Margiela
By The Fireplace Eau De Toilette 30ml
£49.60£62.00
Space NK
Glossier
You Doux Eau De Parfum
£49.60£62.00
Space NK
Glossier
You Rêve Eau De Parfum
£46.50£62.00
Glossier
Glossier
You Eau De Parfum 100ml
£90.00£112.00
Glossier

Glossier

If you’d rather head straight to Glossier’s website, the brand is offering 30% off cult-favourite Glossier You 100ml, as well as the two new additions to its fragrance dynasty: Glossier You Rêve 50ml and Glossier You Doux 50ml

Just My Look

At Just My Look, some fragrances have been slashed by 70%, which is pretty rare during Black Friday. Also enjoy 30% off Prada Paradoxe Intense Eau de Parfum 50ml and Mugler Alien Eau de Parfum 90ml, and 51% off Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Neon Eau de Parfum 75ml, now a cool £53.99.
Mugler
Mugler Alien Eau De Parfum 90ml
£87.50£125.00
Just My Look
Prada
Paradoxe Intense Eau De Parfum 50ml
£73.50£105.00
Just My Look
Yves Saint Laurent
Black Opium Neon Eau De Parfum 75ml
£53.99£111.00
Just My Look

Sephora

At Sephora, there’ll be 20% off some much-loved fragrance brands including — but not limited to — Kayali, Gucci, Givenchy, Burberry, Prada and Sol de Janeiro. Kayali’s Lovefest Burning Cherry Eau de Parfum is a hit among R29 staffers especially. 
Burberry
Hero Eau De Parfum 50ml
£61.45£78.00
Sephora
Givenchy
L'interdit Absolu Eau De Parfum 80ml
£98.40£123.00
Sephora
Gucci
Bloom For Her Eau De Parfum 30ml
£54.40£68.00
Sephora

Cult Beauty

There’s up to 30% off fragrance at Cult Beauty this Black Friday and 25% off on Cyber Monday. While we’re spoilt for choice, there are a handful of perfumes that we’re eyeing up: Le Labo Another 13 Eau de Parfum 50ml, now £153, is Santal 33’s cooler sister but if you’d rather not stray, Santal 33 Eau de Parfum 50ml is also discounted. Additionally, you’ll find savings on By Kilian Love Don’t Be Shy Eau de Parfum 50ml (said to be a favourite of Rihanna’s) and Charlotte Tilbury’s Collection of Emotions fragrances, plus much more. 
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Le Labo
Santal 33 Eau De Parfum 50ml
£153.00£170.00
Cult Beauty
By Kilian
Love Don't Be Shy Eau De Parfum 50ml
£202.50£225.00
Cult Beauty
Charlotte Tilbury
Collection Of Emotions Love Frequency 100ml
£104.00£130.00
Cult Beauty

Oakcha

Known for its affordable iterations of designer and niche fragrances, Oakcha is fast becoming an R29 favourite — and there's up to 35% off on Black Friday. Sweven Extrait de Parfum 50ml, is a close dupe for Maison Francis Kurkdjian's Baccarat Rouge 540, £155 for 35ml, while our team had a hard time differentiating between Madame Rose Extrait de Parfum 50ml and Parfums de Marly's Delina, £150 for 30ml.
Oakcha
Sweven Extrait De Parfum
£41.00£56.00
Oakcha
Oakcha
Madame Rose Extrait De Parfum
£37.00
Oakcha
Oakcha
Rhue Extrait De Parfum
£41.00
Oakcha

Superdrug

Until 3rd December, a handful of fragrances at Superdrug are 50% off, including Marc Jacobs Honey Eau de Parfum 100ml, now £48, Ariana Grande Thank U, Next 2.0 Eau de Parfum 30ml, now just £16, and Lancôme La Vie Est Belle Rose Extraordinaire Eau de Parfum 30ml, now £43.20, down from £72.
Marc Jacobs
Honey 100ml Edp
£48.00£99.00
Superdrug
Ariana Grande Fragrances
Thank U Next 2.0 Eau De Parfum 30ml
£16.00£33.00
Superdrug
Lancôme
La Vie Est Belle Rose Extraordinaire Eau D...
£43.20£72.00
Superdrug

The Fragrance Shop

From DKNY 24/7 Eau De Parfum and Ariana Grande’s Cloud to more niche scents, there are tens of discounts to be had at The Fragrance Shop this week. Even better? Members get an extra 20% off discounted prices. 
DKNY
24/7 Eau De Parfum 50ml
£49.00£61.00
The Fragrance Shop
Ariana Grande Fragrances
Cloud Eau De Parfum 50ml
£36.00£45.00
The Fragrance Shop
Dior
Miss Dior Eau De Parfum 30ml
£62.00£72.00
The Fragrance Shop

Kayali

One perfume brand we just can’t get enough of at R29 is Kayali; the staying power is second to none. This year there’s 30% off the warm and all-encompassing Vanilla Royale Sugared Patchouli 100ml, now £78, and 20% off others including Utopia Vanilla Coco 50ml and Yum Pistachio Gelato 100ml.  
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Kayali
Vanilla Royale Sugared Patchouli | 64
£78.40£112.00
Huda Beauty
Kayali
Yum Pistachio Gelato | 33 Eau De Parfum In...
£85.60£107.00
Huda Beauty
Kayali
Utopia Vanilla Coco | 21 50ml
£63.20£79.00
Huda Beauty

Jo Malone

While there are no perfume discounts at Jo Malone, spending £130 will earn you a full-size hand and body wash using the code MERRY. A spend of £190 and over nets you an Orange Bitters travel candle and a limited-edition festive stocking. 

Dossier

Le Labo Thé Noir, Jo Malone Wood Sage & Sea Salt and Tom Ford Lost Cherry are just a handful of perfumes which have inspired Dossier's collection of affordable fragrances. For Black Friday there's up to 45% off depending on how many scents you add to your cart.
Dossier
Citrus Tea Eau De Parfum 50ml
£29.00
Dossier
Dossier
Ambery Cherry Eau De Parfum 50ml
£39.00
Dossier
Dossier
Woody Sage Eau De Parfum 50ml
£29.00
Dossier

Liberty

If you haven’t tried Liberty’s own fragrance brand, LBTY, consider this your sign. With neroli, honeysuckle and bergamot, Liberty Maze Eau de Parfum 100ml is like sunshine in a bottle — and it’s 30% off. Le Labo, Creed and Vilhelm Parfumerie are also discounted.  
LBTY
Liberty Maze Eau De Parfum 100ml
£191.25£225.00
Liberty
Le Labo
Santal 33 Eau De Parfum 50ml
£144.50£170.00
Liberty
Creed
Aventus Eau De Parfum 100ml
£250.75£295.00
Liberty

Boots

Lots of fragrances are an impressive 50% off at Boots this week, like Giorgio Armani My Way Eau de Parfum 50ml, £47.50. You’ll also spot discounts across Burberry, Prada, YSL and Dior to name a few designer brands. 
Giorgio Armani
My Way Eau De Parfum 50ml
£47.50£95.00
Boots
Burberry
Her Eau De Parfum 30ml
£36.75£49.00
Boots
YSL
Libre Eau De Parfum
£77.60£97.00
Boots

John Lewis

Among TikTok-viral fragrances by Sol de Janeiro and Charlotte Tilbury, uncover discounts on Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s Baccarat Rouge 540, Burberry Goddess Eau de Parfum and Chloé Nomade Eau de Parfum, 50ml, plus so much more up to 25% off at John Lewis.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian
Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau De Parfum 35ml
£131.75
John Lewis
Sol de Janeiro
Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 68 Beija Flor Per...
£18.00
John Lewis
Chloé
Nomade Eau De Parfum 50ml
£71.25£95.00
John Lewis
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT

More from Fragrance

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT