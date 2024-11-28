16 Black Friday Perfume Deals That Even A Beauty Editor Can’t Resist

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Whether you’re looking to stock up on your signature scent or want to try something new ahead of 2025, this week’s Black Friday perfume deals are guaranteed to pique your interest.
From viral fragrances like Prada Paradoxe and Burberry Her to more niche offerings that are sure to garner compliments, there are some impressive discounts to be had — and many of them are available right now.
There’s even better news: This year, we’ve taken the chore out of trawling the internet for the best savings, so read ahead to expand your perfume wardrobe or bag a special gift for a loved one.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Lookfantastic
Lookfantastic is the place for designer perfume this Black Friday, with many brands up to 50% off. Our top pick would be Prada Paradoxe Eau de Parfum 30ml, now £55.20 thanks to a 25% discount. With creamy neroli and warm amber, it’s equal parts cosy and fresh. Carolina Herrera’s Good Girl Eau de Parfum 30ml won’t be around long at £55.25, and don’t miss out on the TikTok sensation that’s YSL Libre Eau de Parfum 30ml, now £51.75 following a 25% discount. You can also expect price cuts on Sol de Janeiro, Tom Ford, Mugler, Marc Jacobs and Giorgio Armani.
The Perfume Shop
There are almost too many fragrances to choose from at The Perfume Shop but we’ve whittled it down to the must-haves. There’s a whopping 50% saving on Burberry Her Eau de Parfum 50ml. Originally £95, it’s now £47.50, which makes it cheaper than the 30ml version. For those utterly obsessed with Armani Si Eau de Parfum, the 150ml bottle is now £124.99, down from £160. And you’ve seen it all over TikTok: Narciso Rodriguez For Her Musc Noir Eau de Parfum 50ml is half-price at £49.99. You’ll also spot savings on Gucci Flora Gorgeous Magnolia Eau de Parfum Spray 50ml, Givenchy L'Interdit Rouge Ultime Eau de Parfum Spray 80ml, and a handful of Ariana Grande fragrances.
Space NK
At Space NK, a number of fragrances will be up to 20% off. If you’re curious about TikTok-famous PHLUR, now is the time to try it: There’s 20% off R29-adored Vanilla Skin Eau de Parfum, now £79.20. Both Glossier You Eau de Parfum 50ml and Glossier You Doux Eau de Parfum 50ml (which smells a lot like Le Labo Santal 33) also come with a 20% discount, and Byredo, Jo Loves, Maison Margiela and Escentric Molecules are included in the mix, too.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Glossier
If you’d rather head straight to Glossier’s website, the brand is offering 30% off cult-favourite Glossier You 100ml, as well as the two new additions to its fragrance dynasty: Glossier You Rêve 50ml and Glossier You Doux 50ml.
Just My Look
At Just My Look, some fragrances have been slashed by 70%, which is pretty rare during Black Friday. Also enjoy 30% off Prada Paradoxe Intense Eau de Parfum 50ml and Mugler Alien Eau de Parfum 90ml, and 51% off Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Neon Eau de Parfum 75ml, now a cool £53.99.
Sephora
At Sephora, there’ll be 20% off some much-loved fragrance brands including — but not limited to — Kayali, Gucci, Givenchy, Burberry, Prada and Sol de Janeiro. Kayali’s Lovefest Burning Cherry Eau de Parfum is a hit among R29 staffers especially.
Cult Beauty
There’s up to 30% off fragrance at Cult Beauty this Black Friday and 25% off on Cyber Monday. While we’re spoilt for choice, there are a handful of perfumes that we’re eyeing up: Le Labo Another 13 Eau de Parfum 50ml, now £153, is Santal 33’s cooler sister but if you’d rather not stray, Santal 33 Eau de Parfum 50ml is also discounted. Additionally, you’ll find savings on By Kilian Love Don’t Be Shy Eau de Parfum 50ml (said to be a favourite of Rihanna’s) and Charlotte Tilbury’s Collection of Emotions fragrances, plus much more.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Oakcha
Known for its affordable iterations of designer and niche fragrances, Oakcha is fast becoming an R29 favourite — and there's up to 35% off on Black Friday. Sweven Extrait de Parfum 50ml, is a close dupe for Maison Francis Kurkdjian's Baccarat Rouge 540, £155 for 35ml, while our team had a hard time differentiating between Madame Rose Extrait de Parfum 50ml and Parfums de Marly's Delina, £150 for 30ml.
Superdrug
Until 3rd December, a handful of fragrances at Superdrug are 50% off, including Marc Jacobs Honey Eau de Parfum 100ml, now £48, Ariana Grande Thank U, Next 2.0 Eau de Parfum 30ml, now just £16, and Lancôme La Vie Est Belle Rose Extraordinaire Eau de Parfum 30ml, now £43.20, down from £72.
The Fragrance Shop
From DKNY 24/7 Eau De Parfum and Ariana Grande’s Cloud to more niche scents, there are tens of discounts to be had at The Fragrance Shop this week. Even better? Members get an extra 20% off discounted prices.
Kayali
One perfume brand we just can’t get enough of at R29 is Kayali; the staying power is second to none. This year there’s 30% off the warm and all-encompassing Vanilla Royale Sugared Patchouli 100ml, now £78, and 20% off others including Utopia Vanilla Coco 50ml and Yum Pistachio Gelato 100ml.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Jo Malone
While there are no perfume discounts at Jo Malone, spending £130 will earn you a full-size hand and body wash using the code MERRY. A spend of £190 and over nets you an Orange Bitters travel candle and a limited-edition festive stocking.
Dossier
Le Labo Thé Noir, Jo Malone Wood Sage & Sea Salt and Tom Ford Lost Cherry are just a handful of perfumes which have inspired Dossier's collection of affordable fragrances. For Black Friday there's up to 45% off depending on how many scents you add to your cart.
Liberty
If you haven’t tried Liberty’s own fragrance brand, LBTY, consider this your sign. With neroli, honeysuckle and bergamot, Liberty Maze Eau de Parfum 100ml is like sunshine in a bottle — and it’s 30% off. Le Labo, Creed and Vilhelm Parfumerie are also discounted.
Boots
Lots of fragrances are an impressive 50% off at Boots this week, like Giorgio Armani My Way Eau de Parfum 50ml, £47.50. You’ll also spot discounts across Burberry, Prada, YSL and Dior to name a few designer brands.
John Lewis
Among TikTok-viral fragrances by Sol de Janeiro and Charlotte Tilbury, uncover discounts on Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s Baccarat Rouge 540, Burberry Goddess Eau de Parfum and Chloé Nomade Eau de Parfum, 50ml, plus so much more up to 25% off at John Lewis.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT