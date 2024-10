Did You Know Liberty London Has A Perfume Line (& It’s Actually So Good)?

It first launched in 2023 and has been steadily growing, with three new scents recently joining the ranks. Each comes in a bottle inspired by one of Liberty’s iconic prints and pays homage to the brand’s heritage (and, naturally is a piece of art ). Inside, though, is where things get interesting. Have you ever wondered what strawberry liquor and condensed milk smell like together? Try Vine Thief . Mimosa and myrrh? Try Ianthe Oud . How about Earl Grey tea and honeysuckle? Liberty Maze . These are some of the most intriguing and exciting perfume combinations — and names! — we’ve come across (and trust us, we’ve seen a lot ). Between three beauty editors, we were bowled away.