The Best Short-Haul Beaches

Reality check: you don’t have to fly long haul to find yourself on a beautiful beach. What we’re all craving right now is sun, sea and sand, and if you’re anything like us, you’re spending at least 30% of your waking hours plotting where and how far your budget can stretch to take you. Though taking a loan to get to Bondi seems like a sanity-saving solution, there’s money, time and travel to be saved by looking a little closer to home. Though it might not seem like it when you’re sat on the bus in rainy rush hour, the reality is that there’s some of the world’s finest beaches as little as two hours away.



So skip the loan, keep it short-haul, and spend more of your holiday on the beach than on the plane. Ahead, the best beaches to visit this summer that aren’t too far, and won't break the bank.

