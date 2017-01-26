There are holiday rentals, and then there are holiday rentals so unique, they’ll make you laugh and squeal with excitement. And, while Airbnb has come to be known as the low-key, economical way to travel, it also boasts some seriously incredible, one-of-a-kind accommodations.
So, yeah, you could stay in hotel. Or, you could stay in a glass tree house in the Tuscan forest, or a real-life Scottish castle, or even a restored windmill in Santorini. Ahead, we've scoured the site to find 30 of the coolest, quirkiest, and most all-around awesome Airbnb listings. You'll want to spend a night in each and every one, just for kicks.