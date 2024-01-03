I’ve Entered My Boring Era & Couldn’t Be Happier

In my boredom, like Sarah, I know for sure that I want to resume a more full, adventurous life again. I recently told my colleagues scattered across the US and Canada, that, in advance of meeting me in person for the first time in years, “I am better in person.” As you’ve probably guessed, I am raring to make my big glamorous re-entry into the world. By having no plans and nowhere to be, I have learned so much more about myself, including my pitfalls and my desires. I want to pursue my career with the same gusto, but I also want more meaningful friendships and more valuable experiences. I want more rest, more kindness, more peace. I will likely show back up online, I will most likely attend a fabulous event or three in the near future. But, I no longer see boredom as an inherently bad thing. The need to fill my days with things to prove to myself and others that I am living are over. I am here, I am doing, I exist (just in incognito mode).