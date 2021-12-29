What It’s Like To Be 29 Years Old In 29 Different Countries

There has been a huge increase in femicides in Turkey, especially in recent years. We are going through very dark days. This has a lot to do with the government – the law isn’t behind us. But Turkish women have never given up on their rights and will never give up. We are really fed up with laws that support murderers and abusers. We want justice and we will get it soon. Together, we will continue to rebel and make our voices heard. And soon love will win. I’m excited for the big social change in Turkey which will come soon.