What It’s Like To Be 29 Years Old In 29 Different Countries

There are many things I wished to do before turning 30 and I'm so behind. When you're 30 in Haiti, you are expected to be married, have kids, that your husband or both of you have a successful career, and to be taking care of your parents. I always place too much importance on what people think of me and I hate to be a disappointment, or for others to pity me. Over the next 10 years, I hope to have my own business, to travel around the world, and to get married.