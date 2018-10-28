What's most interesting about the whole thing is that you're not always on Simone's side. You feel like you understand her, you empathise with her and you root for her, but when she repeatedly bails on Raymond, you raise an eyebrow. When she falls out with Yvonne, you shake your head, not in disbelief, but in frustration at how you would've handled it differently. Contrary to the bouncy, flouncy female love interests of most rom-coms, Simone isn't here for you, Raymond or anyone to fall for her. She's here for herself and her daughter Mandy and the rest (namely, romance) is secondary. "Who is it against the world?", she asks Mandy mid way through doing her hair for school. "Me and you", Mandy replies obediently, knowing that this won't be the last time she and her mum perform their regular bit.