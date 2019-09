I'd have to say Decleor Aroma Sun Face cream SPF50 which I use every day of the year. SK-II LXP Ultimate Revival Cream is my most indulgent product. I use at night when my skin needs extra love and nourishment. TOPSHOP Beauty Kohl in Coal . The texture and pigment is the best out there, I know I'm biased but myassistants are all crazy for it too. It's so easy to work with and gives such great results.Fake tan in my early 20s. I don't know what I was thinking! Chanel Inimitable Waterproof Mascara – the brush coats every hair from root to tip and really lifts and volumises at the same time. I like to dry out the brush of all my new mascaras a little so they become less wet and heavy on the lashes. Waterproof always, for ultimate hold.All the French beauties of the 70s – Francoise Hardy, Jane Birkin, Brigitte Bardot – effortless, nonchalant, sexy and cool.