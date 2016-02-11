Topshop has been our wardrobe saviour since our teenage years. It's most girls' highstreet go-to, offering our every sartorial need as the one-stop destination for all things fast fashion. And since 2010 it has also been the answer to our beauty prayers, providing our makeup bags with high-quality product at low prices, all wrapped up in beautiful packaging.
Speaking of makeup bags, whose better to delve into than Hannah Murray's, the globe-trotting makeup artist who has worked for everyone from Vogue Paris to i-D, Estée Lauder and Calvin Klein, as well as somehow finding the time to be Topshop's Beauty Consultant, making up the biggest faces in fashion for both shows and campaigns. Phew. We caught up with Hannah to find out her tips and tricks of the trade, and her most trusted items in her kit of dreams.
If you had just five minutes to get ready, what would you do/use?
I love the ease of multi-purpose makeup so, for me, it's all about using just three key items in my kit. I use TOPSHOP Beauty Everything Stick in Charlatan on my cheeks and as a wash on the eyelid, curl my eyelashes with curlers and finish with waterproof mascara. Done!
Favourite foundation and why?
I don't use foundation on myself but my go-to for shoots is MAC Face and Body as it gives a beautiful finish to the skin. For me, concealer is almost more important as it perfects the skin – blemishes, redness and dark circles. I tend to work with TOPSHOP Beauty’s Concealer Palette as it is perfect for customising your colour to match different tonal areas.
What's your hair routine and favourite hair products?
I'm so low maintenance with my hair. I use Redken Shampoo and Conditioner, R+Co Tinsel Hair Oil and then I leave it to dry naturally. A spritz of my favourite newly discovered product – Balmain Salt Spray when my hair is dry gives my loose, effortless beachy waves control and smells divine.
What’s the one product that you have re-purchased the most over the years?
I'd have to say Decleor Aroma Sun Face cream SPF50 which I use every day of the year.
What’s the most expensive, luxury beauty product you own?
SK-II LXP Ultimate Revival Cream is my most indulgent product. I use at night when my skin needs extra love and nourishment.
What’s your most trusty highstreet makeup product?
TOPSHOP Beauty Kohl in Coal. The texture and pigment is the best out there, I know I'm biased but my assistants are all crazy for it too. It's so easy to work with and gives such great results.
Can you remember your worst beauty faux pas?
Fake tan in my early 20s. I don't know what I was thinking!
Favourite mascara and why?
Chanel Inimitable Waterproof Mascara – the brush coats every hair from root to tip and really lifts and volumises at the same time. I like to dry out the brush of all my new mascaras a little so they become less wet and heavy on the lashes. Waterproof always, for ultimate hold.
Who are your beauty icons?
All the French beauties of the 70s – Francoise Hardy, Jane Birkin, Brigitte Bardot – effortless, nonchalant, sexy and cool.
Favourite lip product?
NARS Audacious Lipstick, especially the grungy brown Reds (Deborah's a firm fave). The pigment and texture is amazing and you can create the perfect creamy lip finish or a just-kissed stain.
Which is the one, transformative beauty product that makes you feel your best?
Eyelash curlers. They instantly open the eyes and face.
What's your favourite beauty trend/look for SS16?
A return to individuality. Imperfect beauty – as seen through the make up and hair looks on the TOPSHOP Unique SS16 catwalk. I loved that designers wanted to embrace everyone's unique character instead of creating an army of models on the catwalk.
