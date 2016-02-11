Topshop has been our wardrobe saviour since our teenage years. It's most girls' highstreet go-to, offering our every sartorial need as the one-stop destination for all things fast fashion. And since 2010 it has also been the answer to our beauty prayers, providing our makeup bags with high-quality product at low prices, all wrapped up in beautiful packaging.



Speaking of makeup bags, whose better to delve into than Hannah Murray's, the globe-trotting makeup artist who has worked for everyone from Vogue Paris to i-D, Estée Lauder and Calvin Klein, as well as somehow finding the time to be Topshop's Beauty Consultant, making up the biggest faces in fashion for both shows and campaigns. Phew. We caught up with Hannah to find out her tips and tricks of the trade, and her most trusted items in her kit of dreams.

