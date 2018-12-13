The Low-Commitment Guide To Party Season Beauty
These skincare and makeup tips and tricks will ease your overcommitted schedule.
What does the average woman’s diary come December and the last train home on a Friday have in common? They’re both packed to the rafters. Somewhere between the leaves beginning to fall and the first whiff of pumpkin spice, everyone and their mother has something you simply have to go to: after-work drinks, weekend brunch, a festive party, a festive 'not a party, more of a casual drinks', a house party…the list goes on.
With so much on your plate, the last thing you want is a beauty routine that feels arduous. You want to be able to glide from event to event without breaking a sweat and be able to switch from day to night faster than you can say 'prosecco'. In honour of that, we’ve rounded up a few skincare and makeup tips and tricks to help you mentally prepare for the party season (because you're always prepped), easing you in without a hitch…
Go Back To Basics
The foundation of great makeup is happy, healthy skin – but achieving an effortless glow needn’t be, er, effortful. Enter YourGoodSkin, a targeted, tailored range of skincare solutions designed to fit into the busiest of routines with minimal faff. Each offering has selected active ingredients to make sure the results are all killer, no filler. Here are our sneaky hacks:
1) Massage Your Moisturiser In With Upward Strokes
We’re sure we don’t need to tell you that you should be applying moisturiser – in these arctic climes, you’d be more likely to give up coffee than lotion. But instead of just slapping it on and hoping for the best, applying in upward, massage-like strokes can help encourage blood flow to the area, helping melt away any residual puffiness and giving you a perkier-looking complexion.
2) Cleanse With Cooler Water
Coming in from the cold, it can be so tempting to really crank up the heat and go for an extra-hot face wash. But actually, lukewarm or warm rather than hot water is much kinder to your skin – it doesn’t cause the same inflammation that hot water does, meaning your skin’s natural moisture barrier is left in better nick. The result? Your skin will feel much softer, and you might even find you need less moisturiser.
3) Keep Up The SPF
With the days short and the skies overcast, layering up on sunscreen is probably the last thing on your mind. Well, even when it’s not actually hot out, UV rays are still breaking through and reaching your skin – a good rule of thumb is that if it’s not so dark outside you need a torch, you need sunscreen. It’s because the UVA part of the sun rays can cause skin damage even when you’re not potentially getting burned. Adding a moisturiser with SPF into your routine is the fuss-free way to stay safe in the chillier months.
Refresh Your Toolkit
They say that only a shoddy workman blames his tools, yet we’re not sure Michelangelo would have done such a hot job on the Sistine Chapel if he’d been finger-painting, you know? Enter MASQD. With their pro-quality brushes and tools at a snip of the price, they take all the guesswork out of getting ready, leaving you more time to sink a mulled wine and fire up your favourite festive playlist. Here are the must-knows:
1) Use A Spoolie Brush Pre-Tweeze
Using a spoolie before you tweeze to neaten your brows will ensure you get the most precise result possible as you'll see the shape and niggly hairs more clearly. We’ve all had the experience of thinking we’ve picked up every last hair then realising there are loads we’ve missed.
2) Peel Your Nail File
This hack will let you skip manicures altogether. Use a peelable nail file instead of a regular one – it means you can file with a fresh surface when you tidy your nails, so they stay in tip-top shape for longer.
3) Revive Your Base With Translucent Powder
No time to reapply your foundation pre-party? No problem. Simply dab on some translucent powder with a Face Powder Brush (it comes in a set) over the areas where you have the most shine for an instant refresh.
Make Smoother Moves
In the dead of winter, the temptation is to care for only the parts of your body visible from underneath the mohair cocoon you’ll be in until April. But with so many special occasions around the corner, you need the speedy yet luxe bathroom routine that is Soap & Glory in your life. The whole range is delicious-smelling and ultra-nourishing, meaning you can have a moment’s bliss while getting your slightly scaly parts ready for a night on the town. Here's what to do:
1) Moisturise Damp Skin
Getting out of the shower feels like an injustice of Herculean proportions in winter. But did you know that you can both speed things up and better hydrate yourself by applying body butter while your skin’s wet? It’ll maximise hydration to apply lotion to damp rather than dry skin, so lotion up to your heart’s content, and enjoy more supple skin ASAP.
2) Layer Scented Products
Want to smell fabulously scented at your soirée, but feel perfume melts off you in seconds? It’s time to layer up. Apply a body scrub and butter with the same scent and you’ll find the aroma clings to you much more closely, and it’s two stages already in your routine, rather than in addition to.
3) Slather On Heel Cream
A pedicure in the depths of winter is probably very low on your priority list, but this season’s most covetable party shoes are slingbacks and mules, and baby, that’s a whole lotta heel. Skip the faff of a comprehensive DIY routine, and instead slather your feet with heel cream before bed, and pop some socks on. Your tootsies will drink it all up overnight and you’ll have the softest feet come morning.
Mix Up Your Makeup
CYO is all about making your life easier when it comes to makeup, and never more so than during party season. It’s the time to embrace a little more is more, but that doesn’t mean you have to spend hours methodically recreating a smoky eye tutorial from YouTube. Try these quick tips to take your work look from zero to hero in an instant...
1) Amp Up Your Eyes With Molten Shades
Blending a metallic shade onto your lids with your fingers will give a cool, slept-in finish with a punch of pigment. The warmth from your fingertips will help you smooth on the shadow effortlessly, meaning foolproof blending.
2) Choose To Hero One Feature
Pressed for time and got someplace special to be? Instead of attempting a whole face revamp, focus on either your lips or eyes. A bold red lip, or a berry shade, or adding coloured liner to finish your lids will draw all the attention to the right place, and take about a third of the time.
3) Swipe On Serious Glow
Give your skin a bit of party oomph with the addition of shimmer. A highlighting stick (instead of a powder and brush) is the fastest way to sculpt and define. Add a swipe to the inner corners of your eyes (did someone say eight hours' sleep?) and to your cheeks for glowing skin that pops better than champagne.