With the days short and the skies overcast, layering up on sunscreen is probably the last thing on your mind. Well, even when it’s not actually hot out, UV rays are still breaking through and reaching your skin – a good rule of thumb is that if it’s not so dark outside you need a torch, you need sunscreen. It’s because the UVA part of the sun rays can cause skin damage even when you’re not potentially getting burned. Adding a moisturiser with SPF into your routine is the fuss-free way to stay safe in the chillier months.