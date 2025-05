Belif Is The Korean Skincare Brand That’s Replacing All My Other Products

This moisturiser has seriously saved my skin lately — it’s officially earned a spot in my hall of fame. Before this, I was using a £70 moisturiser that just wasn’t cutting it. My skin felt tight after applying it, and even though it had a light texture, I’m convinced it was exacerbating my hormonal acne. By contrast, this one has a much more cushiony feel, and it’s exactly what my dull, dehydrated skin was crying out for. The key ingredients — moisturising glycerin and squalane, skin-strengthening peptides and repairing ceramides — work together to heal and maintain the skin barrier (the outermost layer that locks in moisture and keeps bacteria out). Despite all that goodness, it’s featherlight and sinks in within moments, so I can go straight in with sunscreen or makeup without it pilling. I’m always surprised by the glow it gives, like I’ve just had a professional facial. It’s so good, I actually look forward to using it. That’s saying something, because despite my job, I often dread doing my skincare, especially in the evening, when all I want to do is flop into bed and scroll TikTok. I use it morning and night, and recommend it to all of my friends and family in the market for a new, no-frills face cream that does exactly what it says on the tin.