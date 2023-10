Snail Mucin Is Controversial Among Skin Experts, But Not For The Reason You Think

It’s important to note that snail mucin isn’t a new ingredient — the ancient Greeks, including Hippocrates (he’s the guy with the oath that doctors take not to cause harm), used it to try and help treat skin inflammation and heal wounds. “About six years ago, the K-beauty market revived snail mucin," explains Dr Martin Smith, allergist, immunologist, and founder of Untoxicated Skincare . “Generally, the Korean market isn’t afraid of experimenting with new ingredients, and it soon took off. Only in the past year has it made its way to the US, after there was a surge of videos on TikTok and Instagram.” He believes that one of the reasons it has become so popular is actually because of the virality and shock value of applying snail ooze to your face, not because it is some miracle cure-all. “I have had at least a dozen patients ask me about snail mucin in the last six months. Almost all of them heard about it on TikTok,” Dr Smith shared.