9 Experts Share The Best Beauty Investments They’ve Ever Made

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
What’s the best thing you’ve ever bought? Perhaps that’s a loaded question but when I put it to my beauty editor friends and little black book of skin, hair and body experts, not one of them faltered. While it’s no secret that we’re often lent or gifted beauty products, tools and devices as part of our jobs, some are so impressive that we extol their virtues to anyone who’ll listen. And if they're really excellent? We’ll gladly part with our own money to purchase them in future.
But here’s the thing: Unlike the cyclical nature of clothes, beauty purchases often have a shelf life. It makes sense, then, that we need them to carry as much bang for their buck, particularly with costs rising left and right. With that in mind, I asked a handful of beauty industry peers to whittle down the products, tools and treatments that just keep on giving, from straighteners to lash serums and everything in between.
“I’m not one to buy super expensive beauty products when there are so many great, cheap formulas on the market. My one exception comes in the form of RevitaLash’s Advanced Sensitive Eyelash Serum. There’s a lot of fearmongering out there when it comes to lash serums but I’ve never experienced any negative side effects to this ophthalmologist-developed iteration. Rather, I’ve noticed a huge positive difference in my lashes and overall lash health. The serum is packed with conditioners, peptides, amino acids and proteins to strengthen lashes, while the brand’s trademarked ‘Revitasome Technology’ stops lashes in their ‘growth phase’. This means that your lashes don’t fall out at the end of their cycle and continue to grow instead. Honestly, there isn’t a day that goes by without me hearing ‘Are your lashes real?!’ at least once. I’m a big makeup girlie and seldom leave the house without a full beat but I’ve recently been forgoing mascara. You have to use the serum daily to see proper results so I keep mine in my toothbrush pot to remind me to apply it every evening after brushing my teeth.”
“I'm not usually into skincare gadgets as I tend to favour in-clinic treatments, however, I'll make an exception for the NuFACE Mini. It's a microcurrent device that stimulates facial muscles to give an immediate lift. The microcurrent technology also boosts circulation, giving a slight firming and lifting effect alongside a healthy glow, making it perfect before an event. While it can improve skin texture, keep in mind that the results are subtle and temporary. It's not a replacement for more intensive treatments like lasers, Sofwave [a skin-rejuvenating technology that uses ultrasound] or injectables but it can offer an immediate, visible boost to skin tone and add radiance when you need a quick refresh.”
“I have polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and besides breakouts, one of my main symptoms is facial hair. It’s not downy or fluffy like ‘peach fuzz’. Instead it’s thick, wiry and causes ingrown hairs. Before I became a beauty journalist, I discovered professional IPL (intense pulsed light) which uses certain wavelengths of light to damage and eventually inactivate the hair follicle. Nine sessions later, I was hair-free, but my clinician always warned me that with a hormonal condition like mine, it’s likely to grow back. She advised me to keep the IPL ‘topped up’ at home so I saved up my money and bought a Philips IPL device. Within a few months, I saw incredible results and I couldn’t quite believe that a small (totally painless) machine like this one could rival a professional treatment. Sadly, I misplaced the device while moving house (gutted is an understatement) but recently I’ve been lucky enough to test out the new and improved version — Philips Lumea IPL 9900 Series, £539.99 — and it’s even better. It’s cordless and boasts four attachments so that you can easily treat your face and other areas on your body like your underarms and bikini line. I know it’s a large expense but compared to professional IPL, it’s a snip of the price. (One session used to cost me over £100.) It’s great for my olive skin and dark hair but a big downside is that it isn’t suitable for all hair colours or skin types. With that in mind, it’s worth checking the website’s helpful chart before buying.”
“After many loyal years, my original ghd straighteners finally gave out in 2023. They saw me through all of my 20s and some of my 30s — talk about standing the test of time! When it came to replacing them, I knew I’d stick with ghd given how long my last pair lasted. This time, I upgraded to the ghd Gold Hair Straightener and couldn’t be happier. They’re incredibly lightweight and glide effortlessly through my hair. I find them perfect for creating curls and waves, so much so that I’ve ditched my old curlers. One of my favourite features is the automatic shut-off after 30 minutes of inactivity; a lifesaver for someone like me who often forgets to check if I turned them off before leaving the house.”
“The Hyaluronic Acid Lip Booster from PCA Skin is an absolute staple in not just my skincare routine but also my day-to-day life. While it is pricier than other lip products, it is definitely worth the investment. It's the only product that I would recommend to my clients, so much so that PCA Skin products are actually stocked in my clinic, The Ardour. I have tried many lip balms, boosters and treatments over the years and I have to say that this one definitely leaves my lips feeling the most hydrated and plump. It instantly softens and moisturises lips while reducing the appearance of lip lines. It's formulated with advanced peptides and hydrators that stimulate collagen production, as well as Additional Filling Spheres, which provide an instant boost of moisture and volume to your lips. It is this advanced blend of ingredients that keeps lips ultra-soft long after application. I use this multiple times a day to maintain optimum lip hydration; it's the perfect compact lip treatment. I will also apply it as the last step in my skincare routine, both morning and night.”
“I grind my teeth and carry all of my anxiety and stress in my jaw. I have a mouth guard that I wear at night but I needed something that would help day to day. I was apprehensive about masseter Botox — or jaw muscle Botox — at first. I’m not against injectables but I worry that I’ll be the one in a million chance that something might go wrong. But I got it done and instantly noticed such a difference. I have had masseter Botox twice now, the first time in January this year and again in August with Dr Ahmed El Muntasar. My first appointment was gifted as a beauty journalist but I will spend money on it going forward — it’s that good. It has helped so much with my grinding and clenching and it lasts for around two months. It’s one of those treatments that I highly recommend if you’re suffering with tightness and clenching. When I posted about my experience online, I had around 30 messages from people being able to relate and saying that they get it done, too. So many beauty editors are fans. I hate to say that it’s ‘life-changing’ but to some degree, it has been. Once you get it done and notice the difference, you’ll ask yourself, ‘How did I go so long without it?’”
Masseter Botox can range from £100 to £350 in the UK.
Best beauty purchase: CurrentBody LED Hair Growth Helmet and Dermalux Flex MD LED Light Therapy Device
“Since discovering the red light face mask from CurrentBody (which I purchased during the pandemic and got a lot of use from) I’ve become a huge fan of regenerative technology. I experienced positive first-hand results and subsequently developed a bit of an obsession. (If I'm on a Zoom call and my camera is off, chances are I'm wearing it!) Once I'd proven to myself that I used it regularly enough, I invested in a full-length body panel which hangs on the back of my dressing room door. I try to use it for 10 minutes, as many days a week as my schedule allows! The red and infrared light has so many benefits, from enhancing mood to boosting collagen production and providing anti-inflammatory effects. I think it even speeds up recovery after injury or heavy workouts. I also recently discovered the CurrentBody LED Hair Growth Helmet, which means I'm now incorporating the technology into my professional life as a hairstylist. It’s part of my 360° approach to hair and scalp optimisation.”
“The one thing I've always dreamed of is having a quicker shower and shaving routine. Growing up, I distinctly remember watching films and wondering how people showered so quickly. My showers would typically be an hour, with most of my time spent fighting the hair on my legs and trying to get the closest shave possible. I promised myself that as soon as I could afford it, I would invest in laser hair removal. I did, and I've had many sessions over the years, but it’s the best money I've ever spent. Admittedly, I’ve been to a few clinics and I can’t stand most of them — except Every Skin Clinic in Walthamstow. I had about 10 initial sessions on my whole body and I get four to six top-ups every year. I’ve been lasered from head to toe! I always joke with my partner about this not being my original hairline. The most impactful laser for me was on my face and underarms, though. It’s such a freeing experience to not have to deal with that hair. Now, there are no more ingrowns — and I get to have those 10-minute showers like they do in films.”
“After spending way too long scrolling through ‘how to get Sabrina Carpenter hair’ videos on TikTok, I bit the bullet on this blowdry brush. I had seen it being touted time and time again by all these stunning girls with beautiful, big, bouncy curls. I’m so glad I purchased it. I’ve gone from being someone who never does anything to their hair to someone who carves out time in the mornings for their blowdries. You see, I have super thin, fine, flat hair. I always thought that by air-drying without brushing through I was getting the volume and movement that my hair desperately needed, but in reality, I was waking up to frizz and awkward matted parts where I had tossed and turned on it in my sleep. Now, with this lightweight, quick-to-heat brush, my hair has all the volume I’ve dreamed of, way less frizz, and I can style in those Sabrina Carpenter-esque bouncy waves. The best part though is my fringe — anyone who has one knows the struggle of having to wet and restyle it every day. With this handy brush, I can quickly spruce it up in less than five minutes.”