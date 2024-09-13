9 Experts Share The Best Beauty Investments They’ve Ever Made

“I grind my teeth and carry all of my anxiety and stress in my jaw. I have a mouth guard that I wear at night but I needed something that would help day to day. I was apprehensive about masseter Botox — or jaw muscle Botox — at first. I’m not against injectables but I worry that I’ll be the one in a million chance that something might go wrong. But I got it done and instantly noticed such a difference. I have had masseter Botox twice now, the first time in January this year and again in August with Dr Ahmed El Muntasar. My first appointment was gifted as a beauty journalist but I will spend money on it going forward — it’s that good. It has helped so much with my grinding and clenching and it lasts for around two months. It’s one of those treatments that I highly recommend if you’re suffering with tightness and clenching. When I posted about my experience online, I had around 30 messages from people being able to relate and saying that they get it done, too. So many beauty editors are fans. I hate to say that it’s ‘life-changing’ but to some degree, it has been. Once you get it done and notice the difference, you’ll ask yourself, ‘How did I go so long without it?’”