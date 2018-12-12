But even with the sincerity of Dumplin's familiar push-pull take on pageantry, you’re still left not knowing how seriously to take the industry at the heart of these stories. In essence these shows, and pageants themselves, all discuss what a woman is meant to be. How she should look, the sort of "talents" she should have and the way she should present herself to the world for acceptance. And while there is fun to be had in the execution – beauty pageants are meant to appear inviting, over the top, glamorous and beyond our glitz-free normality – at its crux is a conversation about the prescriptive demands on women, and that conversation is only had fleetingly on screen. I have to admit: turning a small town pageant into a big budget satire only packs so much of a punch these days.