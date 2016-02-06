Science is a funny thing, isn’t it? It tells us we likely can’t eat chips every day and have a perfect bill of health, that we probably can’t smoke, drink and sunbathe and expect to be fighting fit at the age of 100, and that our stressful jobs, unhealthy lifestyles and morning hot chocolates could be slowly killing us.
Nothing in the world is clear in black and white terms, especially not scientific studies. However, we are willing, at least, to listen to the ones that tell us the supposedly negative aspects of ourselves might be positive after all. Here are ten of those exact studies, which show why, just sometimes, it’s worth taking what you thought you knew about scientific research, yourself and your ‘negative’ personality traits with a great, big pinch of salt.
Nothing in the world is clear in black and white terms, especially not scientific studies. However, we are willing, at least, to listen to the ones that tell us the supposedly negative aspects of ourselves might be positive after all. Here are ten of those exact studies, which show why, just sometimes, it’s worth taking what you thought you knew about scientific research, yourself and your ‘negative’ personality traits with a great, big pinch of salt.