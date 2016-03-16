How To Do Backpacking With a Full Time Job

For me, backpacking is an amazing privilege. Yes, it does require some financial outlay, but it’s not impossible to save enough to go away for a few months. Yes, you do need to fork out for flights and spending money, but I’ve been able to work in most of the places that I’ve visited when I've got there. Think of it as the most fun education you’ll ever receive. Travelling teaches you about the world, about the connections you make with strangers, about learning to be alone, and about faking it as an independent grown-up until you become the real thing. It’s a beautiful thing to fling yourself out into the world like paint flicked at a canvas, and see where you end up.