Baby On Board: Tips For Surviving Baby's First Holiday

When I cheerfully sent a message into the ether (Instagram stories) asking my fellow parents for their tips on surviving a holiday with a young baby, the first response had me slightly taken aback: "Just don’t bother." I felt my enthusiasm ebb away. Then I watched the first episode of BBC drama The Cry in which a baby cries nonstop for the entire plane journey from London to Australia. As the mother sank deeper into despair, my anxiety swelled. I wondered if I was making a big mistake taking my 4-month-old to Marseille for his first holiday.
My partner and I have been pretty rigorous in trying to keep our life, well, our life – and that includes the way we travel. Rather than take it easy on a 'fly and flop' all-inclusive holiday, we wanted to rent a car, get an apartment and explore our surroundings. I understood partying on the playa might not be possible but would we still be able to keep adventuring with a small one in tow?
Here are the top tips I received from experienced mothers, as well as some nuggets I discovered on my two trips in 2018. By definition, travelling with a baby means that your holiday will no longer be as carefree and relaxing as vacations past, but the time you have to grow and bond as a family away from work and home is invaluable. Exhausting but thoroughly rewarding.