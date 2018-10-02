Autumn is in full swing and so far we've been blessed with some pretty lovely cold and crisp autumnal weather.
Although we love the mix of chilly mornings and sunny afternoons, dressing for this transitional season can be tricky. To coat or not to coat? To melt on the Tube or freeze in the office? You aren't alone in wondering how to style out October. Here's what the R29 team are mulling over this month, from suits and silks to cosy knits.
Note: animal prints and delicate jewellery are still going strong.
Click through to see what's on our fashion wish lists...