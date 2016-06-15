5 Stylish City Breaks You Can't Beat

Come summer, come winter, we love a city break. And with so many great cities a mere hop, skip and a jump from our shores, why would we not?
Alas, we don't want just any old city break. Oh no, we want a stylish city break where we eat, drink and stay in the best places in town. Places that the locals frequent and are a far cry from the tourist traps.
Well, fret not avid travellers as we have the answers for you with this carefully curated guide to our favourite cities. What's more, we've teamed up with Coach to put together the most stylish looks that will allow you not to just live like a local, but blend in to boot.