So How Does Augustinus Bader’s £218 Hair Range Compare To My £11 Routine?

I would be brutally honest if this range did not stand up to its claims but the reality is that some products do deliver visible results. Having discussed this article with my BFF, I reluctantly texted her: "Shit. It's great." My hair feels light and clean yet deeply moisturised. I don't necessarily have Duchess of Cambridge-esque volume but my hair thickness is improved. It's difficult to comment on hair growth in two weeks but I noticed that my breakage and tattiness had lessened. There's one thing, though: the price. I wouldn't spend on The Shampoo but would splash out on The Conditioner and The Leave-In Treatment.