So How Does Augustinus Bader’s £218 Hair Range Compare To My £11 Routine?

The price reflects the impressive ingredients but while my hair felt squeaky clean afterwards, there was no wow moment in terms of results. Though I suspect the ingredients would likely boost my hair's health over time, at £40 for 200ml (compared to Monday's shampoo at £5.50 for 350ml) I can't justify the price. The Conditioner, £40 , is a different story. As soon as I applied it, my strands turned to silk and brushing got easier with every use. Oat kernel oil is said to support elasticity, while coconut oil adds moisture and shine. I could feel the superiority of this product from the get-go and I think it even made my hair healthier — it's lightweight yet nourishes my fine lengths beautifully.