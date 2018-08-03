Everything Team R29 Are Buying To Beat The Heat In August

Mother Nature just keeps on surprising us but as we round the corner into August and September looms, we can't help thinking that this glorious summer must end soon. Which makes us determined to enjoy however many warm weekends we have left in style.
In our office, sundresses and black Birkenstocks reign supreme during the week, but for those cherished two days off, we've selected some statement accessories to give our well-worn summer wardrobes a much-needed lift.
Ahead, team R29 shares our summer weekend ensembles, including a Little Bo-Peep visor, a mermaid shell necklace, some cute cross-body bags and tons of comfy sandals...