Envision a barely there band with the most delicate string of diamonds lacing your finger. Sounds utterly stunning, right? Also very expensive. What about a tennis necklace strung with glistening diamonds? Metaphorical £££ signs are flashing in neon green. Now, what if I told you that you can adorn yourself with exactly these kinds of pieces for far, far less? Say hello to Astrid & Miyu’s newest release, the Gleam Collection, which takes the age-old concept ‘dripping with diamonds’ and makes it a reality for us mere mortals. How? With just-as-shiny, way more affordable cubic zirconia bezel-set stones, rhodium plated brass and 18k gold plating. The best part is, prices start at £40 and range to £110, and the collection includes everything from dainty ear cuffs and ear studs, to statement drop earrings, eternity-style rings and bedazzled bracelets.
These are pieces that will put your glass of NYE bubbly to shame in the sparkle department. I can personally vouch for the quality — having put some of the brand’s bestsellers through their paces previously. I’ve owned a previous iteration of these gold-plated gemstone huggies with opal (my birthstone) and the Mood Ring in silver for over a year now and, even after wearing them many times, they both look just as good as new; the earrings to sleep in many times and the ring in and out of baths and showers.
So, if you’re in the market for a sparkling piece of jewellery that won’t break the bank, or even a last minute Christmas gift under £100, then click this way — I’ve pulled together a guide to my favourite pieces in the collection.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by us. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, we may earn a commission.