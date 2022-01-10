Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Absolutely. My sister and I both went to high schools that boasted extensive AP offerings (I think I took nine), high SAT scores, and overall college readiness. It was a lot of pressure, but I understand that my parents saw it as our surest path to success. Because higher education was such a value for our family, our parents were committed to helping us with the expenses. My sister and I opted to attend school in-state to avoid going into debt (our parents, understandably, would not have been able to cover out-of-state or private school tuition), and both worked part-time during college to help out. My own views on whether higher education really matters have evolved as my personal circles have expanded and diversified, but I do hope that I end up in a financial position where I'll be able to help my future children with tuition costs, should they choose to go that route.